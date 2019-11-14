|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Connie L. Grayson, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 6, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor David E. Gay, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 14, 2019