NORTHPORT - Connie Marie Mobley, age 83, of Northport, Alabama, passed away on April 1, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Sunset Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ronnie Broyles.

Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Billie Ray Mobley; children, Kirk W. Mobley, Mark C. Mobley, and Camille M. Price; and brothers, Bob Broyles and Gary Broyles; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Born in Campbell, Missouri, June 19, 1935, she moved around during her childhood, and also during her early married years, and traveled the world extensively for pleasure. Then in 1983 the family settled in Northport and has been here ever since. She loved her family, this town, her home, and the many new friends she made. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary