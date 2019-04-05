Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Mobley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Marie Mobley


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie Marie Mobley Obituary
NORTHPORT - Connie Marie Mobley, age 83, of Northport, Alabama, passed away on April 1, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Sunset Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ronnie Broyles.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Billie Ray Mobley; children, Kirk W. Mobley, Mark C. Mobley, and Camille M. Price; and brothers, Bob Broyles and Gary Broyles; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Born in Campbell, Missouri, June 19, 1935, she moved around during her childhood, and also during her early married years, and traveled the world extensively for pleasure. Then in 1983 the family settled in Northport and has been here ever since. She loved her family, this town, her home, and the many new friends she made.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now