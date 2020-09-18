Connie Watkins Jones
Northport - Connie Watkins Jones, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away September 17, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Circlewood Baptist Church with Bro. Herb Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Louise Watkins; brother, David Larry Watkins; and sister, Cathie Watkins Wurm.
Survivors include her husband, Troy R. Jones; daughters, Senna J. Hubbard (Brad) and Misty J. Thompson; son, Todd Jones (Rachael); sister, Linda Watkins; and grandchildren, Blake Hubbard (Jacqueline), Slayton Thompson, Chandler Jones, Skyler H. Thigpen (Charlie), Spencer Thompson and Sara Morgan Thompson.
Connie was a member of Circlewood Baptist Church. She graduated from Holt High School in 1961 and pursued a degree in cosmetology. She later opened a bridal shop. She had a passion for crafting and baking which she shared with her grandchildren – her pride and joy. She was kindhearted and always willing to help anyone in need. She was loved dearly and will be missed.
Pallbearers will be Brad Hubbard, Blake Hubbard, Slayton Thompson, Vann Wurm, Brad Wurm and Danny Hamilton.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com
.