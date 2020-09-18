1/1
Connie Watkins Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Watkins Jones
Northport - Connie Watkins Jones, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away September 17, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Circlewood Baptist Church with Bro. Herb Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Louise Watkins; brother, David Larry Watkins; and sister, Cathie Watkins Wurm.
Survivors include her husband, Troy R. Jones; daughters, Senna J. Hubbard (Brad) and Misty J. Thompson; son, Todd Jones (Rachael); sister, Linda Watkins; and grandchildren, Blake Hubbard (Jacqueline), Slayton Thompson, Chandler Jones, Skyler H. Thigpen (Charlie), Spencer Thompson and Sara Morgan Thompson.
Connie was a member of Circlewood Baptist Church. She graduated from Holt High School in 1961 and pursued a degree in cosmetology. She later opened a bridal shop. She had a passion for crafting and baking which she shared with her grandchildren – her pride and joy. She was kindhearted and always willing to help anyone in need. She was loved dearly and will be missed.
Pallbearers will be Brad Hubbard, Blake Hubbard, Slayton Thompson, Vann Wurm, Brad Wurm and Danny Hamilton.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Circlewood Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Burial
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
2055533555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved