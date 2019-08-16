|
NORTHPORT - Constance "Connie" Creek Gault, age 76, passed away August 15, 2019 in Cullman, Ala. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Westervelt-Warner Chapel of First Presbyterian Church-Tuscaloosa with The Rev. Michael Bailey and The Rev. Lou Ann Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Esther Creek.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Davis; sons, Johnnie Holmes and Jeff Holmes; sisters, Linda Brooks, Sheila Guthrie, and Susie Engelke; brothers, Gary Creek and Kelly Creek; grandchildren, Ethan Holmes, Ellis Holmes and Erika Holmes.
Connie was born in Gadsden, Alabama in 1942. She was a loving mother to her three children and three grandchildren. Connie also loved her many, many pets – mostly dogs. Those that knew Connie may question whom she love the most! As the first born of six children, it was Connie who helped care for her three sisters and two younger brothers. Perhaps it was this experience in caring for others that led Connie to become a nurse in the early 1960s eventually earning an RN, BSN.
Connie retired after more than 55 years as a nurse. She leaves a legacy of love for her family and her many lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Comfort Care In-Home Hospice, Cullman, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 16, 2019