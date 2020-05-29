Conwell Eugene Christian
RALPH – Conwell Eugene Christian, age 85, of Ralph, Ala., died May 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tessie Mae Christian; daughter, Teresa Christian Nikolich; son, Alan Christian and mother, Evelyn Rose Obryant.
Survivors include brother, Clyde Christian and Mary Lou Christian of Northport, Ala.; and many nephews and nieces.
Graveside services were held by Heritage Chapel Funeral Home. He was laid to rest at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
2055533555
