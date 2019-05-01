|
ALICEVILLE - Cora Elizabeth Haynie, age 85, of Aliceville, Ala., died April 30, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Tim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Dearman Harris; second husband, Howard Haynie; her son, Stanley Harris; grandson, Wayne Lee Lancaster; her parents; sister, Marie Jeminez; and infant brother, Robert Lee Eaves.
Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Virginia ""Pudding"" Vining (James) and Mary ""MawMaw"" Ray (Lavern); two sons, John David ""Bubba"" Harris (Judy) and Ronald Wayne Harris; three sisters, Jean Chapman, Betty Dobbs and Maggie Beard; two brothers, Billy Eaves (Sissy) and Sammy Eaves (Gloria) and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Cora was born March 5, 1934 in Geiger, Alabama to the late Andrew Eaves and Mary Williams Eaves. She was a member of the Baptist faith.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2019