Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th Street NE
Aliceville, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
Visitation
Following Services
Dogwood Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Haynie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Elizabeth Haynie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cora Elizabeth Haynie Obituary
ALICEVILLE - Cora Elizabeth Haynie, age 85, of Aliceville, Ala., died April 30, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Tim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Dearman Harris; second husband, Howard Haynie; her son, Stanley Harris; grandson, Wayne Lee Lancaster; her parents; sister, Marie Jeminez; and infant brother, Robert Lee Eaves.
Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Virginia ""Pudding"" Vining (James) and Mary ""MawMaw"" Ray (Lavern); two sons, John David ""Bubba"" Harris (Judy) and Ronald Wayne Harris; three sisters, Jean Chapman, Betty Dobbs and Maggie Beard; two brothers, Billy Eaves (Sissy) and Sammy Eaves (Gloria) and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Cora was born March 5, 1934 in Geiger, Alabama to the late Andrew Eaves and Mary Williams Eaves. She was a member of the Baptist faith.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now