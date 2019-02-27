Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Van Hoose and Steele Funeral Home
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
True Vine Primitive Baptist Church
1104 19th St.
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
TUSCALOOSA - Cora M. Paige, age 100, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 20, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at True Vine Primitive Baptist Church, 1104 19th St., Tuscaloosa, Ala. with Elder Rodney Bird officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Garden with Van Hoose and Steele Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 27, 2019
