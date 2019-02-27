|
TUSCALOOSA - Cora M. Paige, age 100, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 20, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at True Vine Primitive Baptist Church, 1104 19th St., Tuscaloosa, Ala. with Elder Rodney Bird officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Garden with Van Hoose and Steele Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 27, 2019