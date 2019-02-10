|
REFORM – Cora Sue Bohannon, age 76, of Reform, Ala., died February 8, 2019, at Arbor Woods Health & Rehab. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George Shaw officiating. A private burial will be held by her family with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Grace McCraw and Norma Boone; and three brothers, Junior McCraw, Jim McCraw and Billy McCraw.
Survivors include her daughter, Theresa L. Crowe and husband, Jimmy; son, Ray Oden and wife, Kim; brother, Wayne McCraw; six grandchildren, Bryce, Andrew, Justin, Bradley, Chuck (Jill) and Heath (Tracy); six great-grandchildren, Dustin, Ross (Amy), Macy, Conner, Bryce and Brooke; and many friends too numerous to name.
The family would like to give special thanks to Arbor Woods Health & Rehab for the loving care they gave our mother in the short period of time that she resided there.
Sue was born on March 4, 1942 in Sulligent, Alabama to the late Bryce McCraw and Margie Kitchens McCraw. She was a retired Manager for Video Adventure in Reform, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Dementia Society of America, P. O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or to the America , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 10, 2019