VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakman High School Auditorium
10699 Main St
Oakman, AL
Corey Justin Kirk Obituary
WARNER ROBINS, GA. - Corey Justin Kirk, passed away October 4, 2019. Community Viewing: Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, 2615 Stillman Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., Oakman High School Auditorium, 10699 Main St, Oakman, AL 35579. Rev. Jeremy Kirk, brother of Mr. Corey Justin Kirk, will officiate. Mr. Kirk will lie in state one hour prior to service at Oakman High School.
Burial: Oakman Memorial Gardens, 252 Black Cemetery Rd., Oakman, AL 35579.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Epilepsy Foundation. https://www.epilepsy.com/make-difference/ways-give/donate-clothing-and-household-goods/how-donate.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 10, 2019
