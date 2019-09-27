Home

Cornelius Jones Obituary
FAIRFIELD - Cornelius Jones, age 47, of Fairfield, Ala., died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Generations of Vernon Nursing Home, Vernon Ala. Funeral services for Mr. Cornelius Jones will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Rev. Edward Seaborn will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Cornelius Jones will be held today, September 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 27, 2019
