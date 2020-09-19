1/
Corrine M. Lowe
Corrine M. Lowe
Gordo - Corrine M. Lowe age 87, of Gordo, passed away Friday September 18, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 3 P.M. Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service and graveside services to follow at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with Larry Rogers officiating. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband; Curtis C. Lowe, and brother; Dave Lolley. She is survived by her sons; David Lolley (Diane), Mike Lowe (Charlotte), and Tim Lowe, One daughter; Malia Lowe, 8 Grandchildren, and 14 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Pallbearers will be Roman Hudson, Cole Hudson, Warren Lowe, Davy Lolley, Shawn Lolley, Larry Levins, and Donnie Helms. Mrs. Lowe was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a retired seamstress.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
