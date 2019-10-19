Home

Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Infant Crimson Eddie Fisher Obituary
FAYETTE - Infant Crimson Eddie Fisher, age 3 months, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of October 16, 2019 at Fayette Medical Center. Crimson was born July 3, 2019 to Matthew and Tia Fisher. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Fayette Memorial Gardens with Nelson Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. The family will accept visitors following the service at the Fisher residence.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Evie Fisher; and aunt, Danielle Fisher.
Survivors include his parents, Matthew and Tia Fisher of Fayette; big sister, Gabriella Fisher of Fayette; grandparents, Eddie and Beth Fisher of Gordo and Jason and Linda Gray of Centreville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 19, 2019
