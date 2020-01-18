|
GORDO - Curtis Davis Jones, age 83, of Gordo, Ala., died January 17, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Robbins and Rev. Shawn McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Doris Nell Strickland Jones and his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Migyon Tilley (Bo); two sons, Larry Jones (Am) and Tommy Jones (Anita); sister, Betty Jo O'Bryant (Bobby); nine grandchildren, Curtis Jones, Valentina Stakem (B.J.), Colt Jones, Justin Jones (Haley), Joshua Jones (Stacey), Erika McKee (Michael), Casey Shirley (Chubby), Corey Byars and Madilyn Tilley; and nine great-grandchildren: Edward, Michelle, Alex, Jonas, Ronan, Rylan, Ashton, Caden and Olivia.
Curtis was born April 2, 1936 in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama to the late Buster Jones and Bertha Barrett Jones. He was a member and deacon at Highland Baptist Church in Gordo and a retired forest commissioner for Weyerhaeuser with over 37 years of service.
Pallbearers will be Alex Boteler, Michael George, Ken O'Bryant, Colt Jones, Justin Jones and Joshua Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Melissa George, niece and caregiver, Amedisys Home Health, Dr. Jeffery Laubenthal, Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. George Miller and Dr. John Mantle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Highland Baptist Church, P.O. Box 381, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 18, 2020