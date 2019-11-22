|
TUSCALOOSA - Curtis Golightly, Sr., age 60, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died November 12, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at New Life Baptist Church with Pastor Anthony Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 22, 2019