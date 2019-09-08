|
MOUNDVILLE - Curtis Hallman, age 61, of Moundville, Ala., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Christian Union Cemetery with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Hallman; father, Paul Hallman; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hallman and Mr. and Mrs. Freeman Brown.
Survivors include his mother, Ruth Hallman; and brother, Jeff Hallman (Diane).
Curt was an environmentalist who loved nature. Therefore he was a member of the Sierra Club, Friends of Hurricane Creek and the Black Warrior River Keepers. Curt protected all of God's creatures except for wild hogs!! His offbeat sense of humor and hardcore political views will be missed by his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hallman, Gene Hopkins, Robert Nelson, Justin Hopkins, Jeremy Robertson, and Everette Brown.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Curt's honor or make a donation to the Sierra Club, Friends of Hurricane Creek or Black Warrior River Keepers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 8, 2019