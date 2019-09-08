Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Hallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Hallman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Hallman Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Curtis Hallman, age 61, of Moundville, Ala., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Christian Union Cemetery with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Hallman; father, Paul Hallman; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hallman and Mr. and Mrs. Freeman Brown.
Survivors include his mother, Ruth Hallman; and brother, Jeff Hallman (Diane).
Curt was an environmentalist who loved nature. Therefore he was a member of the Sierra Club, Friends of Hurricane Creek and the Black Warrior River Keepers. Curt protected all of God's creatures except for wild hogs!! His offbeat sense of humor and hardcore political views will be missed by his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hallman, Gene Hopkins, Robert Nelson, Justin Hopkins, Jeremy Robertson, and Everette Brown.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Curt's honor or make a donation to the Sierra Club, Friends of Hurricane Creek or Black Warrior River Keepers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now