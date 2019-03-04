TUSCALOOSA - Curtis P. Burroughs, age 95, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 2, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Stephen Channell officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Heritage Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie Newt Burroughs and Katie Malone Burroughs; brothers, Paul Burroughs and J.T. Burroughs; sister, Earline Sparks; wife, JoNell Channell Burroughs; and daughter, Doris Jean Day.

Survivors include his daughters, Jo Ann Burroughs Kitchen; sisters, Margaret Wyatt and Sarah St. John; grandchildren, Kim Wheat (Jerry), Rodney Donaldson (Vicki) and Jeff Donaldson (Kathy), all of Tuscaloosa and Phillip Day (Lisa) and Christopher Day, of Va.; great-grandchildren, Justin Wheat (Alisa) of Moundville, Ala., Jeremy Wheat (Beckie) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Meredith Wheat of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Nicole D. Shoemaker (Tanner) of Maryland and Amanda Donaldson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and great-great-grandchildren, Harper Wheat of Moundville, Ala. and Zoey Shoemaker of Maryland.

During his lifetime, he served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked at BF Goodrich in the tire department for 35 years until his retirement in 1980. He loved going hunting and fishing, loved going to the mall and walking with his friends. He loved his family and grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Donaldson, Rodney Donaldson, Jeremy Wheat, Justin Wheat, Phillip Day and Jerry Wheat.

Honorary pallbearers are Brookdale Senior Living and Hospice of West Alabama.

Special thanks to Julie Burroughs and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or .

