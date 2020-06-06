Curtis R. Wilson
NORTHPORT - Curtis R. Wilson, age 78, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 4, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Albert Lyles, Sandra Townsend and Tony Boothe officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 4 – 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
JUN
7
Service
10:30 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
