NORTHPORT - Curtis R. Wilson, age 78, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 4, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Albert Lyles, Sandra Townsend and Tony Boothe officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 4 – 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 6, 2020.