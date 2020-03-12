|
|
KNOXVILLE - Curtis Warren Gregory, age 93, of Knoxville, Ala., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Ralph, Ala. at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Mills officiating and graveside service to follow at the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel South directing. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m.
Curtis was a Navy veteran, serving in WWII in the Pacific and retired from BF Goodrich.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, Ralph, Ala. or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 12, 2020