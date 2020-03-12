Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Ralph, AL
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Ralph, AL
Curtis Warren Gregory


1927 - 2020
Curtis Warren Gregory Obituary
KNOXVILLE - Curtis Warren Gregory, age 93, of Knoxville, Ala., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Ralph, Ala. at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Mills officiating and graveside service to follow at the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel South directing. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m.
Curtis was a Navy veteran, serving in WWII in the Pacific and retired from BF Goodrich.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, Ralph, Ala. or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 12, 2020
