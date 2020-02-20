|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Cynthia ""Mig"" Hinton, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 18, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Dan Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Beck; sister, Patricia Ann House; brother, JW Cunningham; and grandson, Heath Smalley.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Smalley; sons, Paul Hinton (Sonia) and Richard Hinton (Tracey); brother, Aubrey Cunningham (Miriam); grandchildren, Jonathon Smalley (Elise), Kenny Beck, Chris Beck, Lindsey Mitchell (Shawn), Rodney Fields, Bethany Cooley (Donnie); great-grandchildren, Rylan, Noah, Luke, Sawmyn, Lydia and Leslie; sister-in-law, Shirley Cunningham; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was a longtime member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, home-making and spending time with family and friends. She had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She was a very loving person and Salt of the Earth. Prov. 3:15
Pallbearers will be David Cunningham, Mike Howell, Rodney Fields, Shawn Mitchell, Jason Taylor and Brandon Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Sunil Chandra and the Yellow Creek Community.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 20, 2020