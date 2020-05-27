|
|
NORTHPORT – Cynthia (Cindy) Lea Anders, of Northport, Ala., passed away May 22, 2020 at home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Col. Paul F. Huddleston and mother, Sybil Colleen Huddleston.
Cindy (CiCi) 59, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away at home with peace and grace surrounded by loved ones. She was a Tuscaloosa High School graduate of 1978. Cindy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Howard Scott Anders and her son, Joshua Paul Anders (Casey); sister, Pam Hindman (Bobby); brother, Paul B. Huddleston (Cindy); grandchild, Brody Lee Anders and numerous nieces and nephews. Cindy was an employee of the Huntington Place Elementary for many years. Cindy always looked for the goodness in everyone she met, she made the most of each day and spread kindness and love wherever she went. Cindy was so much more to those that loved her then she could ever imagine. Cindy was strong, beautiful and courageous, she was the true example of grace, and she found the blessing in each day and was so grateful for all the little moments that made life beautiful. Cindy truly made a special effort to encourage and help others; she felt that everyone could be an important link in someone else's journey. Cindy fought a long and courageous battle and in her eyes hope was eternal and to never lose faith to which she didn't because she knew she still had work to do when the odds were stacked against her. She will always be our bright light because as the saying goes…." All the darkness of the world cannot put out the light of just one small candle!" "Though we have lost her body, this loving spirit will live on forever and these precious memories will remain forever in our lives and influence everything that we do." Her legacy will go on and for that we are grateful!
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 1 p.m. at Williamson Cemetery Northport, Ala. with Reverend Ken Cheek officiating and Northport Funeral and Cremation directing.
Pallbearers will be Dana Stamps, Tim King, Trent Montgomery, Wesley Collins, Chris Collins and Bryan Anders.
Honorary pallbearers are YAYA group, Huntington Place Elementary (Friends and faculty) Nucor Steel and Dr. Steven Browne, Dr. Dubay and Dr. Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Huntington Place Elementary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 27, 2020