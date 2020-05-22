|
TUSCALOOSA - Cyrus Patton Howell, Jr., age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 18, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Piney Woods Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the church. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Vera Ruth Simpson Howell; three children, Michael Alan Howell, Cyrus Patton Howell III (Jennifer) and Kimberly Howell Walters; and seven grandchildren: Dylan Howell, Hannah Howell, Matthew Howell, Laura Beth Howell, Ashley Walters, Nicholas Walters and Landon Walters.
Pallbearers will be his sons, grandsons, Doug Howell and Steve King.
Honorary pallbearer is Mr. Solomon Robertson.
Cy grew up in Tuscaloosa and was a devoted son and caring brother. He attended Tuscaloosa High School and was a proud Black Bear from the class of '63. His first career was in the clothing industry as a Haberdasher and manager of several men's clothing stores. He then worked for Psalms Construction until retirement.
Cy was known for his smile and pleasant disposition. He had a strong work ethic and was a good leader and co-worker. He was an honest and dependable friend and a great listener.
Cy liked to duck hunt, fish, watch Alabama football, sing in the church choir and be with family.
As a husband, he was caring, attentive, and adored his wife, Vera.
As a father and grandfather, he was kind and understanding, eager to help or offer advice and someone you could always count on.
Cy also loved Jesus Christ and his church family. He was a true believer who was a brother to many and always treated people like he would want to be treated.
To his family, he was the Patriarch, brave and fearless in times of crisis and always welcoming and eager to laugh. He was dearly loved and will truly be missed by many.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 22, 2020