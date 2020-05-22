Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
Daisy Geneva "Neva" Cooper

Daisy Geneva "Neva" Cooper Obituary
NORTHPORT - Daisy Geneva "Neva" Cooper, age 80, of Northport, Ala., passed away May 20, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kelly Jolly officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Ronnie Cooper; parents, Lucious and Itaska Townsend, two brothers, four sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Mickie Cooper Smith; son, Darron Cooper (Kim); one sister; two brothers; and grandchildren, MyChale Cooper and Roman Cooper.
She was a God fearing, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She never met a stranger and was always offering her love to everyone. Her love for music and church was the drive in her walk. Those who knew her know she loved to cook and share food from her kitchen with everyone. No one ever left her kitchen hungry. She was loved by all who know her and will be forever missed.
Pallbearers will be Mark Rose, Gary Hannah, Cole Hannah, Zachary Hall, Greg Wilson and Gary Herren.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Full Gospel Fellowship Church, Overcoming Deliverance Church, neighbors and friends of Flatwoods Community, Mark Rose, Tracy Jolly, Mary Brewer, Brown's Greenhouse, and Gary and Dicie Herren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 22, 2020
