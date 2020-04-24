|
CARROLLTON - Daisy Mae Reece, age 66, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away April 22, 2020 at her residence. Private graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Joe Fondren officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harvey Dale Reece and Marvin Ray Reece.
Survivors include her sisters, Edna Ann Grace (Cliff) of Gallion, Ala. and Mary Lou Walker (Travis) of Carrollton, Ala.; two brothers, James Reece of Carrollton, Ala. and Oscar Reece of Gordo, Ala.; special niece, Glenda Grace; and special caregiver, Rose Hill.
Daisy was born August 8, 1953 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Charlie Dale Reece and Eddie Mae Lancaster Reece. She was a member of the Baptist faith.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Janice Lowe, 3190 Herbert Windle Road, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 24, 2020