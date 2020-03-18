|
TUSCALOOSA - Dallas Wayne Sturdivant "The Auto Doctor", age 74, of Tuscaloosa, passed at home on January 24, 2020. The family will hold a private memorial service honoring his life.
He was a lifelong member of the Rosedale Community. Wayne loved cars. He loved working on them, looking at them, talking about them and most of all he loved helping people fix problems that nobody else could fix. It gave him the greatest joy of his life to help other people. He loved his family fiercely. He took pride in always being the strongest man in the room. He didn't meet a lady that he didn't greet with a grin and a "How are you today, Pretty Lady?" His laugh was infectiously endearing. He had stories to tell and anyone who listened was surely entertained. His impact on the community was far reaching. His absence will be felt by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton Royal Sturdivant and Bertha Lee Sturdivant; brother, Dannie Ray Sturdivant; and former spouse, Patricia Sudsberry Sturdivant.
Survivors include his son, Roy Sturdivant (Brandi); daughters, Ann Sexton (Rod) and Angela Jewell (fiancé, Paul Herron); grandchildren, Andrew and Kyleigh Sturdivant, Brittani Griffin (Jason), Amanda Hodo, Dalton Tidmore (Jonette) and Janna Jewell; great-grandchildren, Mackenzey Warren, Branson Atchison, Adaleigh Sullivan, Kadden and Tucker Tidmore.
Honorary pallbearers are the Rosedale Community and his customers, employees and helpers through the years.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 18, 2020