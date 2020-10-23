1/1
Dan M. Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan M. Gibson
Tuscaloosa - Dan M. Gibson, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 19, 2020 at Heritage Health Care and Rehab with his loving wife of 48 years by his side.
He is preceded by his parents and beloved step-son, William Clay Bailey.
He is survived by his wife, Alice D. Gibson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandson, Dustin Clay Bailey; sister, Terry Gibson of Beaufort, S.C.; brother, James J. Mayfield IV of Scottsdale, AZ; and nephew, George Breland of Hiram, GA.
Dan grew up in Tuscaloosa and attended Tuscaloosa High School Class of '61. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army, serving three years in the 101st Airborne Division. After his military service, Dan continued his education at the University of Alabama, graduating from the Alabama School of Law. Dan practiced law in Tuscaloosa for 45 years and was honored by being named a Pillar of the Bar in 2016. Dan will be greatly missed by his many friends and loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it's safer for friends to be together.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tuscaloosa Public Library or the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved