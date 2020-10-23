Dan M. Gibson
Tuscaloosa - Dan M. Gibson, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 19, 2020 at Heritage Health Care and Rehab with his loving wife of 48 years by his side.
He is preceded by his parents and beloved step-son, William Clay Bailey.
He is survived by his wife, Alice D. Gibson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandson, Dustin Clay Bailey; sister, Terry Gibson of Beaufort, S.C.; brother, James J. Mayfield IV of Scottsdale, AZ; and nephew, George Breland of Hiram, GA.
Dan grew up in Tuscaloosa and attended Tuscaloosa High School Class of '61. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army, serving three years in the 101st Airborne Division. After his military service, Dan continued his education at the University of Alabama, graduating from the Alabama School of Law. Dan practiced law in Tuscaloosa for 45 years and was honored by being named a Pillar of the Bar in 2016. Dan will be greatly missed by his many friends and loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it's safer for friends to be together.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tuscaloosa Public Library or the charity of your choice
.