TUSCALOOSA - Dan Oliver Madison, Sr., age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Home. Graveside services and burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Fred Schuckert will officiate. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jane Maxwell Madison.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Claire Madison Mills (Roger); son, Dan Madison, Jr. (Kim); grandchildren, Sara Madison, Anna Madison, Virginia Madison, Cole Mills and Kathryn Mills; great-grandchildren, Ella Madison and Brooklyn Madison.
He was an outstanding and faithful husband, father, and Pop-Pop. A Godly man, who was an excellent role model and friend.
We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Heritage Nursing Home and Residential Village for their extraordinary care, love and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Church or
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020