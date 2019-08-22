Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Northport, AL
Visitation
Following Services
Dana Arnee Mills


1966 - 2019
Dana Arnee Mills Obituary
ETHELSVILLE - Dana Arnee Mills, age 52, of Ethelsville, Ala., died August 19, 2019, at her home. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Northport, Ala. with Rev. George McLaurin and Benny Colvin officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will immediately follow the graveside service.
Survivors include her mother, Dolores Lewis Mills; father, Arnold Mills and his wife, Sue; and sister, Darla Mills.
Dana was born December 8, 1966 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and was a member of the Presbyterian faith. She received her Bachelor's degree from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss., and was formerly employed as a paralegal assistant for attorney, Benny Colvin.
Honorary pallbearers are Benny Colvin, Ricky Bradley, Ricky Byars and Dr. James Fenton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Humane Society of West Alabama, P.O. Box 70054. Tuscaloosa, AL 35407.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 22, 2019
