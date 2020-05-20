|
|
HELENA - Dana Marshall Costa, age 57, of Helena, Ala., died May 10, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Evergreen Baptist Church withy Jack Clarey officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Ray Marshall.
Survivors include her husband, Jake Costa of Helena; son, Michael Anthony Costa of Helena; brother, Samuel Bart Marshall of Vance; and mother, Sharron Olivia Miller of Vance.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 20, 2020