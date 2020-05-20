Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Costa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Marshall Costa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana Marshall Costa Obituary
HELENA - Dana Marshall Costa, age 57, of Helena, Ala., died May 10, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Evergreen Baptist Church withy Jack Clarey officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Ray Marshall.
Survivors include her husband, Jake Costa of Helena; son, Michael Anthony Costa of Helena; brother, Samuel Bart Marshall of Vance; and mother, Sharron Olivia Miller of Vance.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now