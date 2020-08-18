FOSTERS - Dane Wiggins, 65, beloved brother, was called to his eternal resting place on August 11, 2020. He entered this world on January 15, 1955 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., born to William C. (Billy) and Donna Jean Wiggins.

He is survived by his brothers, Clay Wiggins (Erin) and Forrest L. Wiggins, Sr.; niece, Tara Anne Fleenor (Wes); nephews, Forrest L. Wiggins, Jr. (Madison) Cullen C. Wiggins ( Olivia), Chase Wiggins, Hunter L. Wiggins; great-niece, Whitlee A. Fleenor; great –nephews, William C. Wiggins III and Gaines C. Wiggins.

Dane was born in Tuscaloosa and grew up in Fosters, Alabama. He attended Fosters Elementary school and Myrtlewood Elementary School. He graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in the class of 1973. He went on to Livingston State University and Auburn University. Dane farmed with his family the majority of his life. He went on to work as an Aggregate Supervisor for the West Central Region of ALDOT where he worked at the time of his death. Dane's greatest joy was visiting with friends. He loved a good joke, a honey bun and a Mountain Dew. Dane will be missed sorely by his friends and family.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sylvan United Methodist Church Fosters, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Sylvan United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, Fosters, Ala.

Pallbearers will be Forrest L. Wiggins, Jr., Cullen C. Wiggins, William Chase Wiggins, Hunter L. Wiggins, Wesley Fleenor, Danny Rice and Frank Kelly Jr.

Honorary pallbearers are Scott Kelly, Boyce Thornton, Frank Burns, Neil Snipes, Randall Brown, Mark Pumphrey and his coworkers at Western Central Region of ALDOT.







