1/1
Daniel Braxton Wiggins Sr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - Daniel Braxton Wiggins, Sr., age 90, of Tuscaloosa Ala., went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare after a lengthy illness. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Jon Wiggins and Rev. Dan Wiggins, Jr. officiating. Due to Covid concerns this will be a private service for family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Dobbs Wiggins; father, Henry Taft Wiggins; mother, Mattie Lee Greathouse Elmore; sisters, Billie Ruth Pair and Faye Grant.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel B. Wiggins, Jr. (Margaret) of Vance and David A. Wiggins, Sr. (Carolyn) of Tuscaloosa; brother, Henry Taft Wiggins, Jr. (Virginia); five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Daniel was born November 13, 1929, in Brent, Ala. He joined the United States Air Force in January 1948. He married the love of his life, Christine L. Dobbs on December 15, 1949. Dan served the Air Force in Alaska, Labrador, Alabama, South Carolina, Delaware, Texas and France. He retired with over 21 years of service. He worked at Gulf States Paper until its closing. His many years of food service training brought him to the V. A. Hospital. He retired with 28 years of combined government service. Throughout his life, he alongside his wife Christine served the Lord in numerous churches.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Karl Wiggins, Matthew Wiggins, Alan Wiggins, Derek Glass, Benjamin Wiggins, Joshua Wiggins, Noah Wiggins, Caleb Wiggins, Jacob Glass and Andrew Glass.
Honorary pallbearers are Morning Pointe Assisted Living caregivers, Skyland Baptist Church, Alberta Baptist Church, Dr. Scott Fulgham, and Heritage Healthcare caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Skyland Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Christian Ministries Center or charity of one's choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park (Private)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved