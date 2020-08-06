TUSCALOOSA - Daniel Braxton Wiggins, Sr., age 90, of Tuscaloosa Ala., went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare after a lengthy illness. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Jon Wiggins and Rev. Dan Wiggins, Jr. officiating. Due to Covid concerns this will be a private service for family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Dobbs Wiggins; father, Henry Taft Wiggins; mother, Mattie Lee Greathouse Elmore; sisters, Billie Ruth Pair and Faye Grant.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel B. Wiggins, Jr. (Margaret) of Vance and David A. Wiggins, Sr. (Carolyn) of Tuscaloosa; brother, Henry Taft Wiggins, Jr. (Virginia); five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Daniel was born November 13, 1929, in Brent, Ala. He joined the United States Air Force in January 1948. He married the love of his life, Christine L. Dobbs on December 15, 1949. Dan served the Air Force in Alaska, Labrador, Alabama, South Carolina, Delaware, Texas and France. He retired with over 21 years of service. He worked at Gulf States Paper until its closing. His many years of food service training brought him to the V. A. Hospital. He retired with 28 years of combined government service. Throughout his life, he alongside his wife Christine served the Lord in numerous churches.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Karl Wiggins, Matthew Wiggins, Alan Wiggins, Derek Glass, Benjamin Wiggins, Joshua Wiggins, Noah Wiggins, Caleb Wiggins, Jacob Glass and Andrew Glass.
Honorary pallbearers are Morning Pointe Assisted Living caregivers, Skyland Baptist Church, Alberta Baptist Church, Dr. Scott Fulgham, and Heritage Healthcare caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Skyland Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Christian Ministries Center or charity of one's choice
.