Daniel Caddell

Tuscaloosa - Daniel Caddell, 35 of Tuscaloosa died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11am at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Rev. Douglas Caddell will officiate with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Public viewing for Mr. Daniel Caddell will be today, August 30, 2020 from 1pm until 5pm at Rollins' Mortuary.



