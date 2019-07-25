|
|
MILLPORT - Daniel (Dan) Ganus Fields, age 87, of Millport Ala., died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born May 10, 1932 in Pickens County, Ala. He was a retired rural mail carrier, farmer, and Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Weathers Fields; his brothers, Paul and Gaylan Fields; and his parents, Thomas and Margaret Fields.
Survivors include his sons, Kevin Fields (Lita) of Millport, Ala. and Darrell Fields (Wendy) of Millport, Ala.; daughters, Karen Nabors (Kenny) of Millport, Ala. and Eileen Anderson (Mike) of Montgomery, Ala.; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Dowdle Funeral Home in Millport, Alabama.
The Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Dowdle Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Justin Anderson, Joshua Anderson, Kellen Nabors, Daniel Fields, Sean Turnipseed, Ian Fields, Tristan Boyett, and Tucker Boyett.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 25, 2019