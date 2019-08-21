|
TUSCALOOSA - Daniel Gray Jones, Jr., age 57, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, in the chapel of First Baptist Church, 721 Greensboro Avenue; Tuscaloosa with Dr. Hayse Boyd officiating and Northport Funeral and Cremation Service directing.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Gray Jones, Sr. and Agnes Mona Waters Jones; both of Tuscaloosa and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Gray Jones and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Bernard Waters, all of Tuscaloosa.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Rebecca; sons, Joshua Gray Jones (Stephanie) and Evan Daniel Jones; special nephew, Carson Ramsey; special niece, Erica Ramsey; sisters, Charon Jones Drewry (John) and Karen Jones Agee (Chris), all of Tuscaloosa; mother-in-law, Ann Engelhart of Tuscaloosa; father-in-law, Earl A. Ramsey (Ellie) of Primo Tapia, Mexico; sister-in-law, Susan Engelhart of Longworth, Florida; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jackson and Tucker Jones; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dan was born in Tuscaloosa where he lived his entire life. He attended Pearson's Academy and received his HVAC certification from Shelton State Community College. Dan started his career early in life doing odd jobs on his grandfather's construction sites. He then went on to build custom homes and using skills learned on the job and in the classroom setting he furthered his career at Easter Seals West Alabama and Capstone Village as Director of Environmental Services and finished his career working with Valor Hospitality as Chief Engineer at Embassy Suites Downtown Tuscaloosa. Dan had many skills and performed them all with great expertise.
Dan was a faithful, loving husband, wonderful father and a loyal friend. His family was his priority. He had a wonderful sense of humor, the gift of telling stories (complete with sound effects) and never met a stranger. He had a joy for Alabama football, was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed bass fishing, deer, duck and dove hunting as well as playing golf. He was equally content spending time around the kitchen table enjoying a meal with family and friends or watching a home show on HGTV.
Dan was a friend to so many, who will keep him in their hearts forever. He was our shining light.
Honorary pallbearers are Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Harwell; Todd Johnson, Kevin Knowles, Steve Johnson, members of West Alabama Bass Fishermen's club; current and former employees of Valor Hospitality; physicians, nurses and staff of Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center; nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
Special thanks to The Good Samaritan Sunday school class at First Baptist Church; Dr. Hayse Boyd; and prayer warriors of Getwell Church, Southaven, Miss.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Hospice of West Alabama or The .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 21, 2019