TUSCALOOSA - Daniel Holley, Jr., age 73, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on October 8, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa with Rev. Schmitt Moore officiating. Burial will be in Clarence Thomas Cemetery with Rollins' Mortuary of Tuscaloosa Directing. Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Daniel and Lucille Holley, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Corene Holley; four sisters, Ida M. Holley and Virginia Holley of Eutaw, Ala, Doris D. Holley of Tuscaloosa, Ala, and Mattye P. Holley-Perry of Detroit, Mich.; one brother, John Holley of Detroit, Mich.; five nieces; eight nephews; two special friends, Charles Wells and John Richardson; and a host of great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 13, 2019