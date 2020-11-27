Daniel J. Edgar, Jr.
Eutaw - Daniel J. Edgar, Jr., born March 25, 1940 in Greenville, Ala., passed away on November 23, 2020 at the age of 80 after a 35 year battle with cancer. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Eutaw Baptist Church with Bro. Gene Dockery, Bro. Rick Williams, and Deacon Alphonso Morton officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in Mesopotamia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Masks and social distancing will be requested due to COVID-19.
Mr. Edgar is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sylvia Perdue Edgar; his son, Daniel Gavin Edgar (Dena); grandchildren, Daniel S. Edgar, George Preston Blanka, Jennifer L. Worley (Jimmy) of Pensacola, Fla.; his brother, Phillip E. Buck of Ft. Deposit, Ala.; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael K. Edgar; father, Daniel J. Edgar, Sr.; mother, Mary E. Buck; step-father, Phillip L. Buck; and brothers, Lloyd Edgar and Floyd Edgar.
Dan was active in the retail grocery business for more than 62 years, with more than 50 years in business at Eutaw. He was active in many civic and grocery organizations throughout the years. He served on the board of directors of Associated Grocers, and Alabama Retail Comp for 20 years. He was currently serving on Eutaw Baptist Church board of deacons, Eutaw Baptist Church Trustee, and Greene County Library Board. He loved to travel, read, and watch western "cowboy shows" (since retiring). Dan was an outgoing person who loved to be around others, especially his family, grandchildren, and even his in-laws!
Honorary pallbearers will be Eutaw Baptist Church past and present deacons, Men's Sunday School Class, former Edgar's Foodland employees, friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eutaw Baptist Church Restoration Fund, Greene Co. Library, or your favorite charity
.