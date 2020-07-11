1/
Daniel Kovalski
KNOXVILLE - Daniel Kovalski, age 72, of Knoxville, Ala., passed away on July 8, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Graveside funeral services, with Military Honors, will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Memory Hill Gardens (Prayer Garden) in Tuscaloosa, with Father Justin Ward officiating. Memory Chapel, a Dignity provider, is honored to be entrusted with final arrangements.
Mr. Kovalski is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Ann; and daughter Kristina; his beloved Uncle Henry and Aunt Lucy Gornicki; as well as cousins, and his very best friend, Gary and Vallie Alt.






Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens (Prayer Garden)
