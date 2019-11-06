|
TUSCALOOSA - Danny E. Hallman, age 73, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on November 2, 2019. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. William Holley officiating with burial to follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Agnes Hallman; sister, Nina Bigham.
Survivors include his wife, Sue S. Hallman; daughter, Wendy Beams (Forrest); son, Chris Hallman; sisters, Brenda Simmons (Frank) and Kim Guy; grandchildren, Senna Beams and Colton Beams (Samantha); great grandchild, Danny Michael due in April 2020.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Scott Simmons, Chad Simmons, Brian Bigham, P.J. Guy, Eric Gross and Bryan Gross.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry and Charlotte Gross, Ray and Benita Milam, Phillip Guy, James and Anita Lewis, Jimmy and Linda Reynolds, Paul and Millie Hyche, Minerva Tatum and family, Jerry Wesson, Eli Earnest, Sharron Shepperd, Brenda White, Brookwood High School class of 1965, Warren Tire employees, past employees of JWR Mines #5 and #4, Elk Lodge #393, UMWA Local #2368, Holt Nazarene Church, Hospice of West Alabama, Mary McFerrin and staff at MSCU, Dr. Shelby Sanford and staff, Coty Wade CRNP, Barbie Cleino CRNP, Dr. Azam and Dr. Sakina Kamal.
Danny was a 1965 graduate of Brookwood High School and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1965-1971. He retired after 32 years of employment from Jim Walter Mines. He was married to Sue for 53 ½ wonderful years and was also a devoted and loving father to Chris and Wendy. He adored his grandchildren, Senna and Colton. The grands thought "Paw Paw Dan" hung the moon. He had many loving friends and relatives who will miss him dearly.
Many thanks for the wonderful care at Cancer Care Center of Tuscaloosa. He truly loved the "Angels" there. He was very patriotic and enjoyed flying his large American flag in the front yard. He loved all of Alabama sports.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Holt Church of the Nazarene, Hospice of West Alabama or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 6, 2019