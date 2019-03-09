PENSACOLA, FLA. - Danny Frank Bryan, born on March 24, 1949 in Piedmont, Ala., to the late Lendol and Lewis Bryan, passed away at age 69 on March 4, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida.

He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Jacksonville State University and his Master's Degree at Sanford University. He was in the Telecommunications industry at TCI as EVP and COO, and President at Telewest (UK) with additional executive positions until he retired in 1999.

Danny is survived by his sons, Brandon Nickolas and Jonathan Alexander; daughter, Dannie Leigh Bryan; brother, Ray Edgar; sister, Mayron White Boyce; nephews, Rick White, Matthew Bryan, Kenny Minton, Randy Minton, Danny J. Minton; his two lifelong friends, Phillip Little and David Mull (deceased) as well as TCI Brothers.

Danny was a life-devoted friend. Although there is not space in this publication to mention every life Danny has touched which includes family, friends, mentors, coaches, students, and business associates. A few of the families that come to mind are: White, Sparkman, Martin, Tewell, Pearson, Sparkman, Renfroe, Jones, Goodson, Hines, Woods, Godoy, Minton, Little, Tomlinson, and Smith Families to name a few…

When people describe Danny, these words are often spoken: BIG ALABAMA FAN, an excellent basketball player and being the first athlete to have his basketball jersey retired at his school. He was an outstanding mentor, drove people to succeed, never spoke negative of others, contributed TVs and cable to Alabama schools, driven to WIN and exceed his goals in life. Besides playing golf, he enjoyed a good book on the water in Key West and having a glass of his favorite chardonnay watching sunsets on Logan Martin Lake.

The last decade of his life, Danny chose to spend his days with his best friend, partner and soulmate, Kim Martin. In the past 12 years, Danny has become a father figure to Kim's two children; Shaye and T.J. Martin; Danny was a son to Kim's parents; Bill and Beverly Tewell along with her sister's family: Dean, Debi, and daughter, Ali. Danny will forever be in the hearts of his Pensacola family and all of the many precious memories they had together.

In June 2019, Danny Bryan will be inducted into the Hall of Fame of Calhoun County, Alabama for his impact on athletics, community involvement and leader in his industry. His family and friends will be accepting this tremendous award on his behalf.

Per Danny's wishes, a short, private viewing will take place on Saturday at Sunset Brown-Service Memorial Park in Northport, Alabama following with a brief graveside for family and close friends from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Danny's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to (LLS.org) to celebrate Danny's 70th birthday on March 24, 2019 in his name. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary