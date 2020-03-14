|
|
CARROLLTON - Danny Gary Jackson, age 73, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away March 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Crowley and Bro. Jeff Long officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Billy Jackson; and his grandchildren, Reagan and Layne Perry.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Sue Hollis Jackson; daughters, Tonya Prescott (Landon) and Sonya Perry (Wayne); sons, Gary Jackson, Ronnie Burton (Stacy), Shannon Dixon (Mollie) and Richard Jackson (Amy); sister, Peggy Finch (Bud); brother, Timmy Jackson; 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many other friends and family.
Danny was born in Coffeeville, Mississippi on October 9, 1946 to the late Clarence Jackson and Johnnie Castleberry Jackson. He was a talented pianist, keyboard and organ player at Carrollton Church of God and was a retired welder in the construction business.
Pallbearers will be Jay Burton, Cody Prescott, Michael Oden, Michael Perry, Donald Coleman and Justin Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers are Phillip Campbell, Bud Finch, Blake Dixon and Owen Dixon.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020