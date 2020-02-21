|
TUSCALOOSA - Danny Keith Burns, age 64, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 14, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church with Rev. Curtis Marie Small officiating. Burial will follow in Taylorville Community Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020