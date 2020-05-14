Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Darrell Kraig Driver

Darrell Kraig Driver Obituary
ETHELSVILLE - Darrell Kraig Driver, age 32, of Ethelsville, Ala., died May 11, 2020 in Ethelsville, Ala. Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Troy W. Driver, Nina Driver, Rayford Noland and Virginia Noland Acker.
Survivors include his father, Darrell Driver (Marlyn); his mother, Kristy Driver (Doug Brown); brother, Troy Keith Driver; aunts, Debra Driver Mason (James), Elaine Noland, Jeannie Clemmons (Freddie), Ginger Noland, Teresa Lee (Ed) and Reba Schmitz (Tim); niece, Kamdyn Driver and thirteen cousins, Brannon, Tansley, Kindyle, Kevin, Karen, Kendra, David, Ashley, Kimberly, Brandy, Chris, Jessica and Timmy.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 14, 2020
