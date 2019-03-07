|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Darryl Wade Moore, age 37, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in a tragic single car accident in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. James Walker of the Tuscaloosa First Church of Nazarene officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Curtis L. Moore and John R. Lee.
Darryl is survived by his parents, Janet L. and Bradley A. Moore; brother, Gregory B. Moore; daughter, Madison H. Moore; and grandmothers, Phyllis A. Peoples and Peggy F. Lee.; mother of his only daughter, Dara S. Moore; and Madison's grandparents, Brad and Darcy Walker; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Darryl was born in Agana, Guam on February 26, 1982. He graduated from Central High School and was a senior at the University of Alabama.
Honorary pallbearers are Tyler Holston, David Cook, Chris Andrews, Brandon Lee, Alex Lee, Charles Allen Jay, Preston Grammar and Todd Logan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 7, 2019