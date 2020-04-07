|
|
REFORM - Daryle Cook Elmore, age 86, of Reform, Ala., passed away April 5, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama.
A private service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with eulogy delivered by Randy Elmore. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 69 years, Joseph S. Elmore of Reform, Ala.; son, Randy Elmore (Linda) of Huntsville, Ala.; daughters, Robin Craft (Rocky) of Aliceville, Ala., Rita West (Bill) of Columbus, Miss. and Roxanna Mooney (Rod) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; grandchildren, Joshua Elmore (Michelle) of Clanton, Ala., Joey Elmore of Orlando, Fla., Chelsey Hamlin (Andy) of Aliceville, Ala., Jake Craft of Hoover, Ala., Will West of Nashville, Tenn., Joanna West of Jackson, Miss., Blake Elmore of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hogan Ricks of Birmingham, Ala. and Holland Ricks of Athens, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Nola Elmore, Gentry Elmore, Emma Elmore, Andrew Hamlin and Elizabeth Hamlin; brother, Joe Cook (Faye) of Reform, Ala.; brothers-in-law, George Elmore (Carol) of Murray, Ky. and Larry Elmore (Martha) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Daryle was born September 3, 1933 in Millport, Alabama to the late O. U. Cook and Elizabeth Golden Cook. She graduated valedictorian of Pickens County High School and attended Florence State University. She worked as a secretary at Westinghouse, Huyck Felt Company, Darby Drive Church of Christ and Pickens Academy and was owner of Cooks General Merchandise.
She was a member of North Pickens Church of Christ. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano. As a teenager, Daryle played for various singing schools throughout the area.
Being the wife of a coach, she was very knowledgeable about sports and their home remained an open door to former students and athletes. Mama Joe was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to caregivers Debbie Constantino, Christy Shelton, Pam Guy, Amy Hudson and Harvey Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to North Pickens Church of Christ, 21837 Hwy 82, Reform, AL 35481 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 7, 2020