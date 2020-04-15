|
MARION - David B. Doss, age 62, of Marion, Ala., died April 13, 2020 at home. Private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Geist; father, Jack Doss; stepfather, Ellis Geist.
Survivors include his former spouse, Rhonda Doss; son, Jonathan R. Leopard (Jennifer); sisters, Jennifer Foster (Chris), Shelley Williams (Carl), Terry Bostick (Bill), Allison Tracy (Rick) and Denise Geist; brother, Dwight Geist (Carolyn); granddaughter, Ann Holland Leopard
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to www.kidzoutdoors.org or Kidz Outdoors, 107 North Parkway, Hueytown, AL 35203.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 15, 2020