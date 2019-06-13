|
TUSCALOOSA - David Carl Garner, age 60, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held on at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Holten Heights Nazarene Church in Holt, Ala. with Rev. Bill Holly officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.
David is preceded in death by his dad, Billy E. Garner; grandparents, Carl and Grace Vines and Cecil and Ola Garner; and uncle, Jimmy Vines.
Survivors include his mom, Celia Vines Garner; brother, Larry Garner (Pamela); nephew, Christopher M. Garner; and other nieces and nephews.
David began his career as an Electronic Technician at Beechcraft Aircraft Plant in Selma, Ala., and then he transferred to JVC in Tuscaloosa, Ala. until it closed, and continued his career as a teacher of Electronics at the Mercedes Plant.
David was a dear loving and caring man and son. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus, and was a member of Holten Heights Church of the Nazarene. He was also an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hiking and was an avid conservationist.
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Flowers can be sent to Holten Heights Church of the Nazarene or in lieu of flowers donations can be made directly to the church in memory of David.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 13, 2019