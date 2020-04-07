|
|
NORTHPORT - David Charles Millican, Sr., age 70 of Northport passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. There will be a graveside service Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Fayette with Rev. Chuck Esery officiating. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, the graveside service will be limited to close friends and family only.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marguerite Millican of Attalla, Ala.
Mr. Millican is survived by his wife, Mary Linda Colburn Millican of Northport; daughter, Laura Millican Parker (Scott) of Northport; son, David Charles Millican, Jr. (Stephanie) of Samantha; sister, Peggy Logan (Joe) of Gadsden; grandchildren, Charles Parker and Grant Parker of Northport; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
David grew up in Attalla, Ala. and graduated from The University of Alabama in 1971. He worked as a mining engineer in Walker County and owned Millican Construction Company in Tuscaloosa. He retired from the construction industry. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 7, 2020