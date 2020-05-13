Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Burial
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Highland Memorial Gardens
Bessemer, AL
View Map
Resources
David D. Reach Obituary
VANCE - David D. Reach, age 66, of Vance, Ala., died May 10, 2020 at home. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Gary Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in Bessemer, Ala. at 2 p.m. with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father Grover C. Reach; mother, Lorene Reach; and brother, Roy Reach.
Survivors include his wife, Reba C. Reach; daughters, Melissa Menchaca (Art) and Melanie Barton (Kevan); son, Michael Reach (Christy); sister, Faye Deerman; brothers, Charles Reach and Bobby Reach; grandchildren, Lexi Fields, Scott Fields, Katie Barton, Noah Reach and Bryant Reach; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie Grace Fields and Hazel Ryde.
David grew up Belcher Camp in Powderly, Alabama. He went into the United States Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division in 1971. He married Reba Cruse in 1973 and had three children and five grandchildren. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Mike Turner, Chris Savell, Daniel Palmer, Nick Reach, Chase Reach and Robby Reach.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 13, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
