NORTHPORT - Mr. David E. Dunn, age 86, of Northport died on April 24, 2020.
David was a long-time resident of the Northport Community. After his service in the United States Army, he owned and operated his own truck and welded at Dixie Steel and Drummond Coal Co. Upon his retirement from B.F. Goodrich, he enjoyed farming, cows, fishing and most of all, playing dominoes. David loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, and they loved their Paw Paw. David was a good husband to Betty and wonderful father to Susan and Chris.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Bell and Clara Dunn; and grandson, Justin Howell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Bolton Dunn; daughter, Susan and her husband, Anthony; son, Chris Dunn and his wife Dana; sisters, Mattie Marcum and Elise Bolton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hannah Hagler (Keaton), Sarah Howell and Nate Dunn and many friends and relatives.
A Graveside service was held 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Goodwater Cemetery with Brother Michael Griffin officiating.
Pallbearers were Todd Bolton, Nate Dunn, Randy Earnest, Keaton Hagler, Greg Long and James Mills.
Honorary pallbearers are Arbor Springs Baptist Church, Carrols Creek Baptist Church and special caregivers from Hospice Amedisys: Jamie, Daphne, Sheila, Allison, Damon and Crystal; a special caregiver, Gayle Mills.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Amedisys.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 28, 2020