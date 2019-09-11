|
BRENT - David Glenn Carroll, age 58, of Brent, Alabama, passed away September 8, 2019 at the Bibb County Medical Center. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joseph Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4-9 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordan Carroll; and his grandparents, George and Vivian Carroll and Lucian and Mattie Rogers.
David is survived by his wife, Charlene Joy Carroll of Brent, Ala.; sons, Mark Tucker Jr. of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and John Tucker of Brent, Ala.; sister, Lisa Y. Carroll (Eddy) of Duncanville, Ala.; brother, Danny W. Carroll (Debbie) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; mother, Violet Carroll of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and grandchildren, Ashley E. Tucker, John Michael Tucker, Lauren Tucker, Will Tucker and Brennen Tucker.
David was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School in 1979. He worked at JC Penney, Phifer Wire, and Mercedes-Benz. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and Alabama football fan. He loved the Lord and his family and will be missed by many friends and co-workers.
Pallbearers will be Justin Carroll, Dwayne Hubbard, Keith Fondren, Richie Pearson, Terry Edwards, and Tony Day.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 11, 2019