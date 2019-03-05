|
NORTHPORT - David H. Becker, age 76, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 3, 2019 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Services will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lovie D. Becker; father, Jack E. Becker; mother, Doris L. Becker; brothers, Jack E. Becker, Jr. and Robert L. Becker.
Survivors include his stepdaughters, Debra Smith and Martha Olive; stepsons, Frankie Hewitt, Coleman Hewitt, Johnny Hewitt and Michael Dennis; and brothers, James A L. Becker, Richard L. Becker and Jeffery A. Becker.
Mr. Becker had a career in the United States Navy for 20 years, was in the Merchant Marines, helped disabled veterans, and loved drinking his morning coffee with his friends at Hardees.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2019